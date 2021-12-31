Nevada keeps shot mandate for university staff; virus surges

By SAM METZ and SCOTT SONNER

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of unvaccinated employees who work at public colleges and universities in Nevada are being fired for failing to comply with COVID-19 mandates as the spread of the virus statewide accelerates at its fastest rate in more than a year. Thousands of tourists were gathering to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas on Friday, where officials said more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases were reported a day earlier. The spike broke the Southern Nevada Health District’s previous record for the most cases reported in a single day. State health officials attributed about one-fourth of the new cases to the omicron variant.