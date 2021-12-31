Nevada upholds vaccine mandate for staff at public colleges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of unvaccinated employees who work at public colleges and universities are being fired on Friday, a day after the Nevada System of Higher Education officials voted to keep a staff vaccine mandate in effect. Nevada System of Higher Education Regents on Thursday voted to maintain the mandate and implement it as scheduled. 379 employees are set to be terminated, 188 are ending their contracts and 18 are voluntarily resigning. Employees who are fired can seek reinstatement if they show proof of vaccination in January. With the staff mandate remaining in effect, universities are set to begin the semester with a mandate on staff and without a mandate on students.