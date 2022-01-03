High wind warning for Reno-Tahoe as next storm approaches

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Monday with potentially damaging winds, mountain snow and a few light rain and snow showers in the valleys. The Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno was closed Monday due to high winds. The National Weather Service says snowfall should be modest compared to recent events but blowing snow could make travel difficult. A high-wind warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday with gusts possible in excess of 100 mph over ridgetops around Lake Tahoe and up to 70 mph in Reno and the Sierra’s eastern front. In north-central and northeast Nevada, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.