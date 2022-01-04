Anti-COVID mandate Nevada lawmaker to run for Congress

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state lawmaker who was censured for refusing to wear a mask or announce her vaccination status is running for Congress in Nevada. Mesquite Republican Annie Black announced Tuesday that she was running in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford. Republicans are targeting the North Las Vegas area district in 2022, although the party lost registered voters in the district during last year’s redistricting process. Black referenced her opposition to mask mandates and said her campaign would focus on jobs and the economy in a statement announcing her candidacy. Black is set to run against Republicans Sam Peters, Jessie Vargas and Chance Bonaventura in next year’s primary.