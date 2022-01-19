Sisolak starts 2022 with cash advantage over GOP challengers

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The long list of Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidates immersed in the bruising primary battle underway began 2022 with millions of dollars less in campaign cash than incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Sisolak reported raising $4.5 million over 2021, more than all his Republican challengers combined but less than incumbents in states like Texas, Florida or New York. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo led the Republican primary field with $3.1 million in campaign contributions. Though Republicans expect to make gains in the midterms, Sisolak’s fundraising and the spending that those hoping to unseat him will likely have to do before the primary give him an advantage in battleground Nevada.