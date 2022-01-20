Police seek public help in drive-by Halloween party killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Family members, a Nevada Army National Guard official and Las Vegas police pleaded for public help to identify people in a car from which gunshots were fired at a Halloween house party, killing a 22-year-old Guard member. Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters Thursday that investigators have had trouble identifying five men who were denied entry to the party — and the people in the four-door sedan that drove away before police arrived. Graciela Gomez died of a gunshot to the abdomen and police said two other people were treated for less severe wounds. Spencer asked anyone who was at the party but had not spoken with detectives to reach out to police.