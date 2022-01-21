Black man arrested as white felon twice his age suing police

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 25-year-old Black man is suing two police agencies in Nevada after he was misidentified as a white ex-felon nearly twice his age, arrested, and held for six days in jails in two Las Vegas-area jurisdictions. Shane Lee Brown claims civil rights violations, false imprisonment and negligence by Las Vegas and Henderson police and seeks at least $50,000 in damages. His lawsuit says the wanted man, named Shane Neal Brown, was sought on a warrant as a felon in possession of a firearm. But it was Shane Lee Brown who was arrested in January 2020 by Henderson police. He remained jailed in Henderson and Las Vegas until he appeared before a judge who ordered him freed.