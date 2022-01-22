Hawaii taps former star quarterback Timmy Chang as coach

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii has hired former quarterback Timmy Chang as its new head coach. Athletics director David Matlin announced Chang’s hiring on Saturday in a news release. Just last month, Chang was hired by Colorado State to be its wide receivers coach, following Jay Norvell to CSU. Previously, Chang spent five years at Nevada under Norvell as a tight ends and wide receiver coach, as well as coaching stints at Emory and Henry and Jackson State. Chang set the NCAA’s all-time passing (17,072) and total offense (16,910) records when he played for Hawaii from 2000 to 2004.