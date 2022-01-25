US plans more wild horse roundups this year than ever before

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. government plans to capture more wild horses on federal lands this year than ever before. The plan to roundup more than 19,000 animals across 10 Western states is drawing sharp criticism from mustang advocates who hoped the Biden administration would curtail widespread gathers of thousands of horses annually. Critics say it’s a continuation of a decades-old policy that kowtows to ranchers who don’t want horses competing with their cattle and sheep for limited forage on public rangeland. Three horse protection groups filed a lawsuit in Reno Friday challenging a roundup of 2,000 horses that’s already under way in Nevada about 80 miles east of the Utah line.