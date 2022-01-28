Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed more than a dozen individuals which it says falsely tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election. The panel is demanding information and testimony from the 14 people who the panel says met and submitted false Electoral College certificates from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. President Joe Biden won all seven states. The U.S. Department of Justice has also received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications and prosecutors are reviewing them.