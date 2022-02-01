Doctors, EMTs pull out of consideration for Nevada execution

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada state officials are telling a federal judge the two doctors who would oversee an execution by an end-of-February deadline don’t want to be publicly identified and are no longer being considered. State Department of Corrections operations official William Gittere says two emergency medical technicians also withdrew their names and he’s looking for replacements. That’s after U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II said he wanted to see the credentials of medical personnel who might attend Zane Floyd’s lethal injection. The judge plans a hearing Thursday in ongoing proceedings about whether Nevada’s plan to use a never-before-tried combination of drugs would result in an unconstitutionally cruel and inhumane death. One of the drugs the state would use expires Feb. 28.