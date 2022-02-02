Vegas police department lifts vaccine mandate for new hires

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The police department for metro Las Vegas has lifted its requirement that new hires be vaccinated against COVID-19. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he still encourages Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department personnel to get vaccinated but that he lifted the requirement for new hires about a week ago due to a dip in positive cases at the department. The department imposed the vaccination requirement last summer, saying that applicants had to show proof of vaccination before being hired. The requirement didn’t apply to current employees.