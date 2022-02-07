Nevada sees massive rise in electric vehicle registrations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More Nevada motorists are going green when hitting the road. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that the state has seen a huge leap in the number of electric vehicle registrations in the past two years. Electric vehicle registrations went from over 7,300 in 2019 to over 17,000 last year, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. That’s an increase of over 130%. A DMV spokesman says this is the effect of the state recently adopting Clean Cars Nevada regulation. Manufacturers must have more eco-friendly cars as a percentage of their sales.