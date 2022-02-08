Lyon County renames justice complex after Donald Trump

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county has renamed its justice complex after former President Donald J. Trump. Lyon County Manager Jeff Page says about 50 people attended the formal dedication of the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex in Yerington on Saturday. The complex opened in 2013. It houses the sheriff’s office, jail, Third Judicial District Court and Walker River Justice Court. The commissioners approved the new name for the justice complex on a 3-2 vote in August. They originally planned to rename a road in Dayton after Trump but dropped that idea because some residences and businesses would have had to change their address.