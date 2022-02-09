Two Nevada school districts settling big child abuse cases

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s two largest school districts are admitting wrongdoing by employees on school buses in multi-million dollar settlements of a child abuse lawsuit in Reno and a federal case in Las Vegas. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the The Washoe County School District agreed to a $4.4 million settlement in the alleged abuse of a student last year after the district says it determined an employee “negligently supervised” children involved in severe physical abuse and bullying. In Las Vegas, school trustees are due on Thursday to consider approving a $9 million settlement in the case of a former school bus driver who pleaded guilty in 2018 to sexually assaulting special needs preschoolers.