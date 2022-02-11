Report: Possible ethics violations with Nevada regents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Independent investigators have found insufficient evidence to prove allegations of gender discrimination that the head of Nevada’s higher education system leveled against members of the Board of Regents. But the Las Vegas Sun reports the probe uncovered evidence of unprofessional behavior and possible ethics violations. Melody Rose has been the chancellor of the system since 2020 and submitted a memo to the regents’ chief legal counsel in October 2021. She said multiple regents undermined her authority, discriminated against her based on gender and engaged in other inappropriate behavior in an attempt to oust her. The Sun obtained a copy of the investigative report completed last week.