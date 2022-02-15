Missing woman rescued after being spotted clinging to tree

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A woman who had been reported missing was rescued after being found clinging to a tree in rugged terrain in the western outskirts of metro Reno. Local media outlets reported that fire crews and other other responders used ropes and a basket to rescue the woman from a steep, rocky and wet slope Monday night. A young man hiking in the area called 911 after spotting the woman, who had been last seen at her residence in the Caughlin Ranch area at about 8 a.m. The woman appeared to be uninjured but was taken to a hospital for examination.