2 more arrests in Las Vegas fight involving NFL’s Kamara

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have arrested two more suspects who turned themselves in to authorities in connection with the earlier arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on charges accusing him of beating a man at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. Police said in a statement Wednesday that Darrin Young and Percy Harris were booked into the county detention center Monday on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery. Detectives say the two participated in the battery involving Kamara at the nightclub Feb. 5. They posted bonds and were released on Tuesday pending March 16 court appearances.