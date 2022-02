Former Nevada chief justice and ex-Lt. Gov. Robert Rose dies

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Robert Rose, a former Nevada Supreme Court chief justice who served 18 years on the state high court after previously serving as lieutenant governor, has died. A Supreme Court spokesperson says Rose died Monday at age 82. Gov. Steve Sisolak praised Rose, saying he “gave so much” to Nevada throughout his life. Rose served three stints as chief justice after joining the high court in 1989 and before stepping down in 2007. Before becoming a judge, Rose served as lieutenant governor while Democrat Mike O’Callaghan was governor. Rose ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1978, losing to Republican Robert List.