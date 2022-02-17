Clark County buying new machines to count mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County Commission has agreed to spend nearly $1 million to buy four high-speed counting machines to tabulate mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary and general elections. The move comes after the Legislature made permanent last summer a law that automatically sends mail ballots to every active registered voter in Nevada elections. More Nevada voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 election. About 46.5% of Clark County voters cast their ballots by mail in 2020 _ a total of 453,248. About 42% voted early and about 11% on Election Day. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the commission voted unanimously to spend $950,000 for the machines on Tuesday.