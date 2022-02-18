Virginia attorney general moves to withdraw from ERA lawsuit

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wants the state to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s 2020 vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. In a court filing Friday, Miyares asked that the commonwealth be dismissed as a party to the lawsuit initiated by his predecessor and two other Democratic attorneys general. The case is currently before a federal appeals court. Spokespeople for the other two attorneys general who brought the case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.