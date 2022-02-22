Blast of cold delays opening some Nevada state offices

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A blast of winter weather has pushed back the opening of many state offices in eight northern Nevada counties. Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an order resetting start times to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Carson, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey and Washoe counties. The governor’s office says the Nevada Department of Transportation and state police are reporting icy roads and dangerous driving conditions in those areas. The order doesn’t change start times for essential public safety and corrections personnel. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for the area. Forecasts call for temperatures below freezing and snow accumulations up to 2 inches.