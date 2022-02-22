California gets rain and snow, with freeze to follow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A cold storm is bringing snow and rain to California and forecasters warn that freezing temperatures will follow. A winter storm warning is posted Tuesday in the northern Sierra Nevada and Caltrans urges motorists to check for chain controls on major routes. The snow and rain is needed in California, where wintry weather vital to the state’s water supply has been spotty after a very wet December. The National Weather Service says downtown San Francisco recorded 0.01 inch of rain Monday evening, ending a 44-day streak of zero precipitation. Widespread freeze warnings will be in effect for overnight hours from early Wednesday to Friday morning.