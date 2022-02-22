Cirque du Soleil plans a new and hybrid Las Vegas show

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Cirque du Soleil is planning a brand new, eye-popping show on the Las Vegas Strip this spring that flips its typical script. “Mad Apple” will feature stand-up comedians, close-up magic and a live band playing pop music alongside Cirque’s famous acrobats and contortionists. The show — inspired by New York City’s eclectic nightlife of jazz cubs, buskers, comedy shows and live music — will replace “Zumanity” at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. “Mad Apple” will be Cirque’s sixth Las Vegas show and the first all-new one since it emerged from bankruptcy protection with new owners.