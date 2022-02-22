Proposal for troops at voting sites on hold in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County Commission has postponed consideration of a member’s sweeping proposal to reform county election procedures with a return to paper ballots and the posting of National Guard troops at all voting sites in the Reno-Sparks area. The proposal offered by Commissioner Jeanne Herman was pulled from Tuesday’s agenda at the advice of the district attorney’s office. Herman says she intends to resubmit it in her effort to “ensure accuracy, security and purity of elections.” It’s drawn stiff criticism from some commissioners and others concerned it would make it more difficult for Nevadans to vote. They’re especially worried that a military presence at the polls could intimidate some voters.