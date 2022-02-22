Weather delays Reno-area schools, some Nevada state offices

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A blast of winter weather has pushed back opening times for schools in the Reno area and many state offices in eight northern Nevada counties. Washoe County school administrators announced a two-hour delay for classes on Tuesday, and Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an order resetting start times to 10 a.m. in Carson, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey and Washoe counties. Authorities are reporting icy roads and dangerous driving conditions across norther Nevada. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory throughout the state, with wind, maybe rain, and possibly snow forecast in the Las Vegas area.