Lake-effect snow from Pyramid Lake reported in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Schools and many state offices in northern Nevada are opening on delayed schedules for a second day, following what weather forecasters called lake-effect snow south of Pyramid Lake. Public schools in Washoe and Storey counties were pushed back to 10 a.m. Wednesday, and colleges including the University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College in Carson City delayed openings. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered two-hour delays for state government offices other than essential public safety and corrections personnel in Carson City and Washoe County. The National Weather Service in Reno attributed the several inches of snowfall to a cold air mass picking up moisture as it swept over warmer lake water.