Lawsuit aims to block Nevada school voucher petition drive

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A battle over getting a school vouchers question before voters in Nevada is returning to state court. A lawsuit filed Tuesday aims to block the state’s top elections official from putting measures on the 2022 ballot to let parents use state money to pay for private school tuition. Two well-known top officials at the philanthropic Rogers Foundation — Chairwoman Beverly Rogers and CEO Rory Reid — say they aim to stop the Education Freedom PAC from trying collect the almost 141,000 voter signatures needed for the initiatives. Education Freedom leader Erin Phillips didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages. She has said that litigation was expected and wouldn’t stop her group’s effort.