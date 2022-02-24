Missing North Carolina woman found in Las Vegas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina woman whose family said she hadn’t been heard from in nearly two weeks after flying to Las Vegas for a pageant has been located. A news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Thursday said 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow was confirmed to be in Las Vegas, but no other details were provided. Randy Farrow says his sister was supposed to be in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, and then travel to New York for Fashion Week on Feb. 15. He says his sister was to return to her home in Greensboro on Feb. 17.