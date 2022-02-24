Reno police: Sparks police officer shoots, kills suspect
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a Sparks police officer shot and killed a suspect during an incident in Reno. Police told local news outlets that the shooting occurred late Wednesday night after the suspect ran from Sparks police who had gone to Reno apartment complex as part of an investigation. No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the incident. Reno police will investigate.