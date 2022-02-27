Suspect arrested after shooting at Las Vegas police officers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooter opened fire on officers in central Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police say nobody was injured in the incident and officers did not return fire. Officers responded to a report of a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police say the suspect refused to come out of a structure in the area, but surrendered peacefully after a SWAT team was called in. They say officers did not fire back during the incident in an effort to de-escalate the situation and protect citizens. The name of the suspect hasn’t been released yet.