Nevada emphasizes therapeutics as new COVID-19 cases plummet

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As COVID-19 case rates plummet to their lowest levels since last summer, state health officials are turning more attention to therapeutic treatments for Nevadans who can’t get vaccinated, or contract the disease and are most at risk. Officials say it’s the beginning of a new stage of combatting the virus after the omicron variant pushed case loads to new highs in January. The state’s COVID-19 call center expanded its services last week to assist Nevadans with therapeutics assessment. A clinic opened in Reno to provide treatment like one in Las Vegas that opened earlier this month. In rural areas, mobile units and at-home visits are expanding.