1 killed, 6 wounded in Las Vegas apartment complex shooting

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say one person was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Maria Guzman tells The Associated Press that her nephews and cousins were the six people hospitalized after the shooting late Thursday, and the man who died was in his late 20s. She declined to provide names. Neighbors say gunfire erupted minutes after police warned people drinking and partying on a third-floor balcony to leave. Police did not immediately provide additional information. The shooting came less than a week after a weekend shooting at a hookah lounge off the Las Vegas Strip killed left one man dead and 13 people injured.