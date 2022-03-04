Las Vegas police: 7 shot, 1 fatally, at apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say one person was killed and six others wounded, two critically, in an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police Lt. Jason Johansson said Friday the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police investigators were at the scene near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus triyng to determine more about circumstances of the incident. No additional information was immediately available.