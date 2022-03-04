NV Energy to inspect power lines near 2020 Reno wildfire

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s largest utility plans to inspect the power lines in a Reno neighborhood where a wildfire damaged dozens of homes in 2020. Investigators concluded the blaze was started by arching power lines in gale force winds along the Sierra’s eastern front. NV Energy officials say the inspections will be conducted later this month as part of a request from litigants in an ongoing lawsuit over damages resulting from the Pinehaven Fire. The Reno Gazette Journal first reported the plans. A status conference is scheduled in Washoe County District Court next week in a consolidated case combining four lawsuits filed by more than a dozen insurance companies over the damages.