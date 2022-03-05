Hendrick squashes potential feud between Larson and Elliott

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rick Hendrick met with all four of his drivers to outline his expectations following a dispute between stars Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Larson squeezed Elliott into the wall as the two raced for the win last week. Larson has said he did not know Elliott was on his outside, but Elliott was furious with the Cup champion. Hendrick took charge in the weekly competition meeting and stopped any potential drama from developing. Larson said it was the first time Hendrick has stepped in to a competition issue since Larson joined the team in late 2020.