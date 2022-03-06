Las Vegas restaurant manager accused of stealing about $100K

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the general manager of a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the business. Metro Police say Michael Moore has been charged with theft and is scheduled to appear in court May 27 for a preliminary hearing. He’s suspected of stealing the money from Sugar Factory between Aug. 30 and Dec. 1. Investigators say Moore was the only manager working every Monday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4 when an armored vehicle would show up to take bags of money from the building. The Las Vegas Review-Journal says Moore has denied any wrongdoing and has refused to speak to police.