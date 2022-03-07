ACMs: Old Dominion wins 5th straight best group award

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

Old Dominion won best group for the fifth straight year at the Academy of Country Music Awards while Lainey Wilson won song of the year for “Things a Man Oughta Know.” Host Dolly Parton opened the show from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday night by dedicating it to the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Then came a long block of performances in the show being streamed on Amazon Prime Video before the first trophy of the night was handed out. That award, for best duo, went to Brothers Osborne.