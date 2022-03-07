Democratic Gov. Sisolak files for re-election in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has formally filed his candidacy for re-election. The Democrat said Monday he’s proud of the progress the state has made the last three years but he knows “there is more work left to do.” Sisolak was joined by his wife, Kathy, and two daughters during his formal filing in Las Vegas on Monday. It marked the first day of a two-week candidate filing period that closes March 18 in the western swing state of Nevada. Republicans vying for his seat include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.