State audit: Nevada inmates overpay for medical, store items

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state audit faulted Nevada’s prison system for overcharging inmates for supplies and medical co-pays, racking up overtime costs in the director’s office during the pandemic, and lax oversight in assigning state-owned vehicles to staff. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the routine audit by the governor’s finance office recommended changes by September that it said could save more than $14 million a year in overcharges to prisoners. In a written response, the Nevada Department of Corrections said it will write rules on pricing prisoner supplies, set reasonable co-pays and review its overtime costs.