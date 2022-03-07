Tourneys give AP Top 25 teams last shot to impact NCAA seeds
By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
This week’s tournaments in major conferences offer AP Top 25 teams their last chances to impact their potential NCAA Tournament seeds. The list includes No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas from the Big 12 vying for 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The same is true in the Southeastern Conference with No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky. The Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 tournaments all run through Saturday. The Big Ten and SEC both go to Selection Sunday.