Clark County districts loosens measures to curb COVID spread

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s largest school district is loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions. Effective Wednesday, the Clark County School District no longer requires wearing of masks on school buses and employees don’t have to participate in mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing. The district took the steps as numbers of COVID-19 cases dropped in previous weeks. The district last month lifted its requirement for masking indoors at schools and other facilities immediately after Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s mask mandate. Sisolak said school districts could set their own policies. CCSD measures remaining in place include a mandate that parents or guardians ensure children are free of symptoms when going to school.