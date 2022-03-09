Golden Knights Eichel’s anxieties ease in return to Buffalo

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel acknowledged feeling butterflies in his return to Buffalo on the eve of the Golden Knights game against the Sabres on Thursday night. The game will mark Eichel’s first in Buffalo since being traded to Vegas in November. Eichel prompted the trade, which ended an eight-month stalemate between the former Sabres captain and the team on how to treat a neck injury. The game will be Eichel’s 11th since recovering from artificial disc replacement surgery. Eichel holds no bitter feelings toward the franchise, and instead cherishes the memories he had in Buffalo during his first six NHL seasons.