Jill Biden touts husband’s economic agenda at Nevada college

RENO, Nev. (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden wrapped up a three-day trip promoting her husband’s economic agenda with a tour at a Reno community college. Biden said Wednesday that Truckee Meadows Community College is using American Rescue Plan funds to help train students to meet growing demand for nurses, radiologic and emergency medical technicians. Biden visited training rooms with mock ambulances and an x-ray lab where she chatted with students who said the grants they received were critical to keeping the programs running and them in school. Biden said that “building a better America” means investing in the U.S. workforce and providing training opportunities for working families.