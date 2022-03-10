Golden Knights G Lehner sent home to have injury evaluated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights sent home starting goalie Robin Lehner to further evaluate a lower-body injury. Coach Pete DeBoer announced the decision as the Golden Knights prepared to play the Buffalo Sabres in the second stop of a four-game road trip. DeBoer didn’t provide details on the injury except to say it’s not related to the upper-body injury which led to Lehner missing five games late last month. Laurent Brossoit is scheduled to start against the Sabres, while Vegas called up Logan Thompson from the minors. DeBoer says forward Reilly Smith would not play against Buffalo.