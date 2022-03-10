Nevada virus response shifts from emergency to more routine

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The next phase of Nevada’s COVID-19 response will focus less on everyday cases and more on those most vulnerable. The state will also put more focus on hospital staff shortages exacerbated by an influx of patients who put off treatment during the pandemic. New infections and hospitalizations are falling to their lowest levels since last June. State health officials say Thursday they’re changing the way they collect and report coronavirus data as the state “moves from a public health emergency to routine disease surveillance efforts.” The changes include a move from daily to weekly reporting of statistics. Nevada’s new case average has fallen to 135, down from a January peak of 5,908.