Anosike, CSU Fullerton rally, beat LBSU 72-71, win Big West

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 22 points and eight rebounds, Damari Milstead hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and CSU Fullerton rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Long Beach State 72-71 to the Big West Conference tournament. The Titans, who have won four games in a row, clinched a berth into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. Tray Maddox Jr. had 13 points and six assists for Fullerton (21-10) and Jalen Harris scored 10. Anosike scored nine points and Harris the other five as CSU Fullerton answered with a 14-2 run to take an eight-point lead about 5 minutes later and the Titans led the rest of the way. Murray led Long Beach State (20-12) with 24 points and Colin Slater scored 23, hitting five 3-pointers.