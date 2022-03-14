Las Vegas-area sheriff files for Republican nod for governor

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has filed documents to seek the Republican nomination for Nevada governor, joining a crowded GOP field seeking to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Lombardo served two elected terms heading the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. His wife, Donna, was with him Monday at the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, along with state Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald and two other Nevada sheriffs, Mike Allen of Humboldt County and Ken Furlong of Carson City. Other leading candidates for the primary in June include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and attorney Joey Gilbert.