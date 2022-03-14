Speed factor in deaths of 2 North Las Vegas motorcyclists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities believe speed was a factor in a North Las Vegas collision that left two motorcyclists dead. A North Las Vegas police spokesman says the crash happened Sunday around Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues just east of U.S. 15. Three motorcyclists were riding east when two of them crossed into the westbound lanes. One was hit by an SUV. Another struck a sign on the median. Both died at the scene. A woman driving the SUV and the third motorcyclist were hospitalized. Their injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say the motorcyclists were all men in their 40s and 50s.