Northern California gets light rain and snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A weak storm system has moved through Northern California and forecasters say a stronger system is expected in the drought-stricken state during the weekend. The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow fell above 6,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada and and chains were required Tuesday morning on Interstate 80. Light rain fell in the San Francisco Bay Area and downtown Sacramento got just enough precipitation to end a 66-day dry streak. Forecasters say a colder storm system will move in to Northern California on Saturday, with snow levels dropping as low as 3,000 feet. Resort levels could get 6 to 12 inches of snow.